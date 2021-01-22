Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers consider legislation to speed vaccinations

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia lawmakers are considering legislation that could speed the administration of vaccines in the Commonwealth.

Thursday morning, the Senate Education and Health Committee reported SB1445 on a unanimous vote.

“The goal of this bill is to liberate the vast assets that we have in Virginia,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), chief patron of the legislation.

The measure would streamline the requirements for health professionals who want to volunteer, and help identify more locations where the state could establish mass vaccination sites. It provides civil and criminal immunity to individuals and organizations acting within the provisions of the bill.

“I have people from the medical community that want to help,” Dunnavant told members of the committee. “This is what they do. Our dentists, our doctors, our nurses, our nurse anesthetists, our NPs, this is what they do. They help people and they want to help us get this job done.”

The legislation has bipartisan support.

“Getting people vaccinated in the most efficient way possible is in our joint interest,” said Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax). “I hope every senator will read this legislation and if they see fit, will put their name on it and take credit for it.”

A news conference outside the building where the Senate is meeting included representatives of medical professionals from across the state.

Dr. Cynthia Romero is Director of the M. Foscue Brock Institute for Community and Global Health at the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk.

“This legislation is an absolute critical piece that will help to facilitate us to get the number of vaccinated individuals to the levels that are adequate to achieve herd immunity,” Romero told WDBJ7.

The bill was introduced with an emergency clause.

If the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates act quickly, it could reach the Governor’s desk in a matter of days.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
File image
Teen arrested for shooting at Valley View Mall
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20, 2021.
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of today’s presidential inaugural events
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says the confirmation of President Biden's Cabinet and the nation's...
Kaine says priorities include cabinet confirmation and COVID response
Downshift Move
Downshift Move
New Blacksburg Restaurant
New Blacksburg Restaurant
SARA Roanoke Police Car
SARA Roanoke Police Car