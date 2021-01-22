Advertisement

Virginia religious group prays for abolition of death penalty

The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy holds prayer vigil to call for abolition of...
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy holds prayer vigil to call for abolition of death penalty.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is calling on lawmakers to abolish the death penalty.

The group gathered for a prayer vigil Friday in Roanoke and four other locations across the state.

Members say the death penalty is outdated and unfairly targets minorities, with ties to lynching.

The General Assembly is considering legislation to abolish capital punishment.

“I think we’re probably in a good place to do it, and I think it’s especially good that there’s bipartisan support in the legislature and that the Governor is in favor of abolition along with the Attorney General,” said Mary Atwell with Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

From our area, Delegates Chris Hurst (D-12) and Sam Rasoul (D-11), as well as Senators John Edwards (D-21) and Bill Stanley (R-20) support the legislation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden
From ‘thrilled’ to ‘concerned,’ Virginia lawmakers react to inauguration
Gusty winds return Friday afternoon reaching 20-40mph at times.
Winds return Friday along with mild, January air
(L-R) Bryan Gillespie, John Altice, Samuel Diaz, arrested for theft of Franklin County 4H truck
Three arrested in Franklin County stolen pickup case

Latest News

Other segments of the video show rioters throwing items at officers trying to maintain a...
Biden orders review of domestic extremism threat in US
Virginia group will recommend new name for Camp Pendleton
A statue of Harry Byrd Sr. in Capitol Square will get signage noting his role as the architect...
Virginia lawmakers vote to remove statue of segregationist
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia unlikely to see major changes in redistricting