Advertisement

Wytheville Fire and Rescue’s new facility is nearly complete

By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department has been moving, building, and making their new facility a second home.

“This is just another aspect of putting together a successful team putting together a successful plan and executing a plan, “said Fire Chief Mark Brade.

Not only is the new building fully equipped with more room for the fire and medic trucks. It offers more space for the men and woman that sleep there during their shifts.

“We were kind of had a makeshift solution by hand buying a temporary living facility now since we’ve acquired EMS and taken over this building, we are fully operational fire and rescue and administratively in this building, “said Brade.

Brade explains how everything under one roof improves efficiency and emergency response times.

“The sky is the limit we’re just going to keep moving forward and keep getting better and better every day, “said Brade.

He says the new facility would not be possible without help from the community.

The department expects the building to be done this spring.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden
From ‘thrilled’ to ‘concerned,’ Virginia lawmakers react to inauguration
Gusty winds return Friday afternoon reaching 20-40mph at times.
Winds return Friday along with mild, January air
(L-R) Bryan Gillespie, John Altice, Samuel Diaz, arrested for theft of Franklin County 4H truck
Three arrested in Franklin County stolen pickup case

Latest News

Valentine's For Vets
Valentine's For Vets
Freshens Fresh Food Kitchen
Freshens Fresh Food Kitchen
Sports Walkout Alleghany
Sports Walkout Alleghany
Prayers Friday About Death Penalty
Prayers Friday About Death Penalty
Online Sports Betting For Virginia Is Here
Online Sports Betting For Virginia Is Here