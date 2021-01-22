Wytheville Fire and Rescue’s new facility is nearly complete

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department has been moving, building, and making their new facility a second home.

“This is just another aspect of putting together a successful team putting together a successful plan and executing a plan, “said Fire Chief Mark Brade.

Not only is the new building fully equipped with more room for the fire and medic trucks. It offers more space for the men and woman that sleep there during their shifts.

“We were kind of had a makeshift solution by hand buying a temporary living facility now since we’ve acquired EMS and taken over this building, we are fully operational fire and rescue and administratively in this building, “said Brade.

Brade explains how everything under one roof improves efficiency and emergency response times.

“The sky is the limit we’re just going to keep moving forward and keep getting better and better every day, “said Brade.

He says the new facility would not be possible without help from the community.

The department expects the building to be done this spring.

