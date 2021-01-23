Advertisement

Blacksburg Police investigating two early morning burglaries

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple items were stolen from two different homes during recent burglaries in Blacksburg.

Blacksburg Police responded early Friday morning to the 400 block of E. Roanoke St. for a breaking and entering of a home that was occupied. The suspect is said to be a college-aged white man wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Officers then responded during the early morning hours of Saturday to the 500 block of Sunridge Dr. for a breaking and entering of a home that was occupied.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues
(Source: Gray News)
FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots
Threat of active shooter ‘all clear’ at Hampden-Sydney College
Pictured from L-R: Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, Najiee Turner (Not pictured: Leondre Tymere...
Suspects identified after fatal shooting Thursday in Lynchburg
We'll see wind gusts in the 20-30mph range through the afternoon. They turn light overnight.
Quiet weekend expected, followed by a couple winter storms

Latest News

Our own WDBJ7 employee, Robin Reed, receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
Many people ages 65 and older could get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Berglund Center Saturday
CVCC closes all campuses, cancels events for remainder of Saturday as a precaution after receiving email threat deemed not credible
No. 16 Virginia Tech falls to Syracuse on the road, 78-60
Threat on Averett University investigated Saturday morning, school remains on lockdown