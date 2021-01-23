Blacksburg Police investigating two early morning burglaries
Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819.
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple items were stolen from two different homes during recent burglaries in Blacksburg.
Blacksburg Police responded early Friday morning to the 400 block of E. Roanoke St. for a breaking and entering of a home that was occupied. The suspect is said to be a college-aged white man wearing dark clothing and a face covering.
Officers then responded during the early morning hours of Saturday to the 500 block of Sunridge Dr. for a breaking and entering of a home that was occupied.
Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.