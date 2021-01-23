Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration portal launched for Pittsylvania/Danville Health District

Online pre-registration is highly recommended.
The Virginia Department of Health says Virginia should have 370,000 vaccine doses by the end of the week.
The Virginia Department of Health says Virginia should have 370,000 vaccine doses by the end of the week.(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health, along with the City of Danville Information Technology Department, is making it easier to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

While it does not reserve a vaccine or create an appointment, the new pre-registration portal allows VDH to collect information so that when a vaccine is available, they can contact you and get you scheduled.

Online pre-registration is highly recommended.

The Virginia Department of Health says friends and family of those with limited or no computer access may pre-register for them.

After pre-registering, you are asked not to call or email to check your status. Additionally, pre-registering multiple times or leaving multiple messages will delay or prevent others from getting a vaccine.

More on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.

