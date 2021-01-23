COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration portal launched for Pittsylvania/Danville Health District

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health, along with the City of Danville Information Technology Department, is making it easier to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

While it does not reserve a vaccine or create an appointment, the new pre-registration portal allows VDH to collect information so that when a vaccine is available, they can contact you and get you scheduled.

Online pre-registration is highly recommended.

The Virginia Department of Health says friends and family of those with limited or no computer access may pre-register for them.

After pre-registering, you are asked not to call or email to check your status. Additionally, pre-registering multiple times or leaving multiple messages will delay or prevent others from getting a vaccine.

More on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.