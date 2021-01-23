CVCC closes all campuses, cancels events for remainder of Saturday as a precaution after receiving email threat deemed not credible

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg announced they will be closing all of their campuses and canceling all events for the remainder of the day after receiving a threat to the school community received earlier Saturday.

An email threat was sent that posed a potential danger to the school. It has since been deemed not credible.

