CVCC closes all campuses, cancels events for remainder of Saturday as a precaution after receiving email threat deemed not credible

An email threat was sent earlier Saturday.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg announced they will be closing all of their campuses and canceling all events for the remainder of the day after receiving a threat to the school community received earlier Saturday.

An email threat was sent that posed a potential danger to the school. It has since been deemed not credible.

More from CVCC can be found here.

