Dry weekend expected, with cold rain Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and windy today

Quiet, seasonable weekend expected

A cold rain and possible wintry mix on Monday

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Cold, clear, and windy this morning with feel like temperatures in the teens and 20s. We will see plenty of sunshine today with slightly cooler highs in the 30s and low 40s. Winds look to remain gusty for locations along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Gusty winds continue today. (Grey)

ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

MONDAY: After a dry stretch, the weather turns much more active next week. A storm moving out of the deep south toward the northeast will cross the area Monday into Monday night. Models have been trending wetter with Monday’s storm. However, there’s a chance the event may begin as a wintry mix early Monday in the mountains before transitioning over to a chilly rain. Highs on Monday should climb into the low to mid 40s.

A cold soaking rain expected on Monday. (Grey)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: After Monday’s soaking rain, we dry out for a day or so, but the active pattern remains in place. Clouds quickly enter Wednesday and depending on the timing, we could have another storm entering the region by late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Models are suggesting a significant low pressure system may develop, pushing moisture into the area. While there’s still plenty of time for things to change, several reliable models and their ensembles are hinting at the potential for a significant winter weather event.

Snow Possible on Thursday (Grey)

