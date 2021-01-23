FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots

(WDBJ) - Off-duty Rocky Mount Police Officer, Jacob Fracker, bragged to a friend on Facebook that he “pissed in Nancy P’s toilet” during the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

According to an FBI search warrant obtained by the Daily Beast, agents found photos, videos and messages to others that directly link Fracker to guilty charges. Fracker is also a corporal in the Virginia National Guard.

Joined by alleged wingman and fellow Rocky Mount Officer Thomas Robertson, the two men are the subjects of multiple federal charges related to the events of January 6, and have since been placed on administrative leave by the police department.

They were both arrested during the week of January 10 and charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count each of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

