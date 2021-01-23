Advertisement

FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots

Joined by alleged wingman and fellow Rocky Mount Officer Thomas Robertson, the two men are the subjects of multiple federal charges related to the events of January 6, and have since been placed on administrative leave by the police department.
(Source: Gray News)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST
(WDBJ) - Off-duty Rocky Mount Police Officer, Jacob Fracker, bragged to a friend on Facebook that he “pissed in Nancy P’s toilet” during the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

According to an FBI search warrant obtained by the Daily Beast, agents found photos, videos and messages to others that directly link Fracker to guilty charges. Fracker is also a corporal in the Virginia National Guard.

They were both arrested during the week of January 10 and charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count each of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

