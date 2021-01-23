Advertisement

Field is set for special election in southwest Virginia

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The field is set for a special election in southwest Virginia.

Tazewell County Supervisor Travis Hackworth was the top vote-getter among the six Republican candidates in the 38th Senate District.

He will face the Democratic nominee, former Radford City Council member Laurie Buchwald. Buchwald was the only Democrat to enter the race before Thursday’s deadline.

They are running to complete the term of Senator Ben Chafin, who died on New Year’s Day because of complications from COVID-19.

