Man dies after structure fire Saturday in Pittsylvania County

Crews responded to the 800 block of Kentuck Church Rd.
Firetruck
Firetruck(AP Images)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 59-year-old Pittsylvania County man died Saturday after crews found him in cardiac arrest while responding to a structure fire with possible entrapment in the 800 block of Kentuck Church Rd.

According to Blairs Fire and Rescue, the man was found during a search of the home after firefighters arrived Saturday morning and performed an attack to extinguish the blaze.

Advance life support was performed and the man was taken to Danville SOVAH Health where he was pronounced dead. The name of the man is not being released until next of kin can be notified. His body will be sent to the Medical Examiners office in Roanoke, with the Pittsylvania County Fire Marshall’s office continuing the investigation.

Blairs Fire and Rescue was aided by Ringgold Fire and Rescue, Kentuck Fire Department, and Keeling Fire Department.

