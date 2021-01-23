Northam says limited supply will continue to challenge vaccinations in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As school employees streamed into the Berglund Center Friday, Governor Ralph Northam toured the vaccination clinic.

And he took the measure of an operation organized by the local health districts and Carilion Clinic.

“This has really been a team effort,” Northam told reporters.

Northam said the state now has the system in place to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine, if it can acquire adequate supplies.

“And so now what we need is more doses,” Northam said. “Virginia is getting about 105,000 doses a week. It’s nowhere near where we need to be, so we’re in communication with Washington.”

Northam said the goal is to deliver 50,000 doses a day in Virginia, but that will require substantially more vaccine than the Commonwealth is receiving right now.

“What we would like to see is by early to mid-summer, that all Virginians have been vaccinated,” Northam said. “And finally, we can get our children back in school safely. We can get our businesses back up and running and we can return to a near normal life.”

Northam also said he supports emergency legislation that should help increase the pool of health professionals who can administer vaccines, and provide more locations where mass vaccination clinics could be held.

He said he’s hopeful the bill will reach his desk in a few days.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.