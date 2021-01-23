Advertisement

Piedmont Arts in Martinsville hosts Virtual Family Day

Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Sarah Short walked families through a Little Red Hen art project.
Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Sarah Short walked families through a Little Red Hen art project.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Martinsville, Va. (WDBJ) - In Martinsville, The nonprofit art museum, Piedmont Arts, held a Virtual Family Day on Saturday.

Families could tune into Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The virtual event featured a reading of The Little Red Hen, a drawing related to the book, along with a craft of a toilet paper roll red hen.

Education Coordinator Sarah Short led the virtual activities.

“I’m live to you from our Discovery Room, we are excited for it to be able to open back up this spring and to have some activities ready for you,” Short said during the event.

Family Day also includes a virtual performance from the Virginia Repertory Theatre of the musical, The Little Red Hen, which you can find on the Piedmont Arts website.

