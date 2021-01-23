Advertisement

Rocky Mount officers at Capitol riot suspended without pay

The Rocky Mount Police Department and Town say they are prepared to conclude their investigation next week
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The two Rocky Mount police offers facing federal charges for their involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol were suspended without pay as of Friday, January 22.

“This action is part of our ongoing cooperation with the federal investigation into the presence of both men at the Washington, D.C. Capitol building on January 6. We are fully aware of the serious nature of the information contained in the federal arrest warrants and are continuing to assist with federal agents as they investigate this matter,” added the Town of Rocky Mount.

Along with the Rocky Mount Police Department, the Town says they are prepared to conclude their investigation early next week and release another update.

