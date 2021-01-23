Rosie’s announces expansion to its Vinton facility
Rosie’s is staying open during this phase of construction.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton announced a new expansion project Friday, set to be completed by Winter 2021.
The bigger facility will bring 350 new games, a new high-limit gaming area, a parking garage with 280 spots, and live entertainment performances.
