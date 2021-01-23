Advertisement

Rosie’s announces expansion to its Vinton facility

Rosie’s is staying open during this phase of construction.
Courtesy Colonial Downs and Rosie's Gaming Facebook page
Courtesy Colonial Downs and Rosie's Gaming Facebook page(Colonial Downs and Rosie's Gaming Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton announced a new expansion project Friday, set to be completed by Winter 2021.

The bigger facility will bring 350 new games, a new high-limit gaming area, a parking garage with 280 spots, and live entertainment performances.

Rosie's is staying open during this phase of construction.

