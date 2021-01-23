Rosie’s announces expansion to its Vinton facility

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton announced a new expansion project Friday, set to be completed by Winter 2021.

The bigger facility will bring 350 new games, a new high-limit gaming area, a parking garage with 280 spots, and live entertainment performances.

Rosie’s is staying open during this phase of construction.

