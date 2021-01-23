Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for woman missing out of Spotsylvania County

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-582-7115
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for Paula Kay Lewis, 68, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at Towles Mill Road in Partlow.

She could be driving a silver 2010 GMC Acadia with TN plates: 920-KMF. Her route is believed to be south to Moore, TN via Interstate 95S to Interstate 64W to Interstate 81S.

Lewis is a white woman who stands at 5-feet-four inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and dirty blonde hair.

The woman suffers from cognitive impairment, making her disappearance a credible threat to her health and safety, according to the investigating agency.

Anyone with any helpful tips can contact 540-582-7115.

