Threat of active shooter at Hampden-Sydney College, seek shelter

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential situation involving an active shooter on the campus of Hampden-Sydney College was announced Saturday morning on the school’s website.

The alert told all those on or around the campus to remain sheltered until further notice.

The all-male school is located in the Farmville portion of Prince Edward County.

Check back for updates.

