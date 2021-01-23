Threat of active shooter at Hampden-Sydney College, seek shelter
Check back for updates.
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential situation involving an active shooter on the campus of Hampden-Sydney College was announced Saturday morning on the school’s website.
The alert told all those on or around the campus to remain sheltered until further notice.
The all-male school is located in the Farmville portion of Prince Edward County.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.