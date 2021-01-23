Advertisement

Threat on Averett University investigated Saturday morning, school remains on lockdown

Danville Police were contacted by the school Saturday morning.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University is remaining on lockdown until further notice after a threatening email was followed-up with an investigation Saturday morning.

Danville Police were alerted by the university about the threatening message at around 11:15 a.m. The campus then went into lockdown as a precaution.

There is currently no indication that the threat was legitimate, according to Danville Police, and it is beyond the timing of the threat.

Officers were present at both the Main Campus and the North Campus for security as investigators began running down the source of the message.

The COVID-19 vaccination procedures underway on Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus are continuing Saturday. Danville Police will remain present at all campuses throughout the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues
(Source: Gray News)
FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots
Pictured from L-R: Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, Najiee Turner (Not pictured: Leondre Tymere...
Suspects identified after fatal shooting Thursday in Lynchburg
We'll see wind gusts in the 20-30mph range through the afternoon. They turn light overnight.
Quiet weekend expected, followed by a couple winter storms
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

No. 16 Virginia Tech falls to Syracuse on the road, 78-60
Threat of active shooter ‘all clear’ at Hampden-Sydney College
Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Sarah Short walked families through a Little Red Hen art...
Piedmont Arts in Martinsville hosts Virtual Family Day
File image
Rocky Mount officers at Capitol riot suspended without pay