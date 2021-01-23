Threat on Averett University investigated Saturday morning, school remains on lockdown

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University is remaining on lockdown until further notice after a threatening email was followed-up with an investigation Saturday morning.

Danville Police were alerted by the university about the threatening message at around 11:15 a.m. The campus then went into lockdown as a precaution.

There is currently no indication that the threat was legitimate, according to Danville Police, and it is beyond the timing of the threat.

Officers were present at both the Main Campus and the North Campus for security as investigators began running down the source of the message.

The COVID-19 vaccination procedures underway on Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus are continuing Saturday. Danville Police will remain present at all campuses throughout the afternoon.

