Increasing clouds ahead of a cold and soggy Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing clouds and some isolated mountains showers today

Cold, cloudy, and soggy Monday into early Tuesday morning

Watching Thursday for a potential winter storm

SUNDAY

Cold and clear this morning with light winds. A weak system passing to our North will bring the chance of some isolated mountain showers and increasing clouds later today. Highs look to reach the mid to lower 40s with a few 30s in the Highlands.

A few mountain showers are possible later today. (Grey)

ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEK

MONDAY: A storm moving out of the deep south toward the northeast will cross the area Monday into Monday night. Models have been trending with a mostly rain event Monday into Monday night. However, there’s a chance for a wintry mix Monday night in valleys North of I-64. Highs on in 30s and low 40s. This rain is all ahead of the warm front that will bring mild conditions for Tuesday.

Wintry mix may mix in for higher elevations to the north. (WDBJ7 Weather)

RAINFALL: Widespread rainfall of 1″ of rain is likely with isolated locations along and North of I-64 could see higher amounts. These numbers could adjust a bit depending on the speed of the warm front as it moves through.

A soaking rain expected for the start of the week. (Grey)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Behind the warm front mild conditions are expected, especially on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday look to reach the 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds quickly enter Wednesday with highs likely in the 50s across the region. Depending on the timing, we could have another storm entering the region by late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Models are suggesting a significant low pressure system may develop, pushing moisture into the area late Wednesday. While there’s still plenty of time for things to change, several reliable models are hinting at the potential for a winter weather event.

Snow is possible on Thursday. (Grey)

Stay updated by downloading the WDBJ7 weather app. It’s free in your Google and Apple App store.