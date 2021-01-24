Neighbors react to two overnight shootings in Radford

Radford, Va. (WDBJ) - In Radford, police responded to two shootings in less than 20 minutes overnight. One person was shot and police are still trying to find out who pulled the trigger.

Investigators believe there’s a connection between the violence.

Radford Police responded to their first shots fired call along Madison Street and then minutes later, more gunfire, this time at Sanford Street, where a victim was found.

Neighbors like Brittany Blevins heard the shots along Madison Street.

“It was like four or five, back to back to back, so I grabbed my jacket, and I went outside, and there were kids running everywhere,” Blevins said.

She said this violence isn’t normal for her neighborhood.

“It’s scary because this is my hometown, nothing like this has ever really happened,” Blevins said.

Less than a five minute drive down the road, neighbors at the Copper Beach Apartments on Sanford Street heard another shooting.

“I heard six gunshots, and I thought it was just like loud knocking, because I thought people were arguing,” Madison Combs, who lives in the same building where the second shooting took place, said.

A door at the apartment complex is boarded up and shattered glass is on the ground. A couple of cars nearby are also damaged.

“Looked outside and saw that stuff was kind of going on, saw somebody screaming and running and a bunch of yelling,” Adam Lawson, who lives at the Copper Beach apartments, said.

Radford Police say one person was shot and taken to New River Valley Medical Center. Investigators say they believe this act of violence is connected to the shots fired call along Madison Street.

“Certainly when something like this happens, it’s alarming to everyone and it also puts in place a whole lot of things for us to work on to make it that much safer,” David Horton, the Radford Mayor, said.

Horton said the city is focused on community policing in hopes that these first two shootings of the year can be one of the last.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov or call 540-731-3624.

