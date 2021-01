CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. Sunday, January, 23 on Rt. 29 just south of Rt. 699.

State Police report the driver of the 2010 Toyota Camry ran off the road and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.

