One injured after two overnight shootings in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is injured following two shootings in Radford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Madison St. just after 1 a.m.

Just minutes later, officers were called to the 400 block of Sanford St.

That’s where they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information on either shooting, contact police.

