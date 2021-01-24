Advertisement

One injured after two overnight shootings in Radford

(KVLY)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is injured following two shootings in Radford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Madison St. just after 1 a.m.

Just minutes later, officers were called to the 400 block of Sanford St.

That’s where they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information on either shooting, contact police.

