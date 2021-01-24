Advertisement

Person injured after small plane crashes on Lake Norman

The crash happened about three miles northwest of Lake Norman Airpark
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A small plane crashed onto Lake Norman Saturday afternoon, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says one person was aboard the single-engine plane and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened near Point of View Drive near Mooresville, about three miles northwest of Lake Norman Airpark.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

No other information was provided.

