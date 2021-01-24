Stewartsville Elementary to temp. halt on-site learning due to multiple cases of COVID-19

GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) - After multiple COVID-19 positive cases within their school community that led to the quarantining of staff, Stewartsville Elementary school is temporarily suspending any on-site learning beginning Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29.

Parents can expect an announcement by the end of the week regarding further closures.

The school says those staff members who were in known close contact occurred outside of classroom activities.

“During this time, students will be considered present if they are engaging in meaningful interaction with their remote learning content and activities. This may include working in learning packets that teachers have sent home previously or participating in virtual content through Canvas. Teachers will communicate with families using Remind, e-mail, or Canvas of their individual grade level expectations.

In order to control the potential for viral spread, we partner with VDH and encourage all parents and students to continue to take appropriate precautions.

● Remember, we are all safer at home. The more people you spend time with and the closer you are to them, the higher the risk of COVID-19 being spread; you increase your chances of getting COVID-19 and increase the risk of others. Please avoid public gatherings to the extent possible during this time of precaution.

●It is important to maintain good social distance (at least 6 feet) between yourself and others. Wash your hands or sanitize often, stay home if you are sick, and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently. Cover your mouth and nose with a face mask when around others in public places.

● If you must be in public, make sure that your mask fits and be sure to wear your mask properly; it should completely cover both the nose and mouth, fit snugly but comfortably against the sides of your face, and allow you to breathe without restriction.

● Remember that if you have COVID-19, have any signs or symptoms, or have been identified as having close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should stay home and away from other people to prevent spreading illness to others. Please follow VDH guidelines for the duration of time recommended.”

Regarding school meals:

“During the school closure, curbside pickup of meals is available to families from noon to 1:00 pm each day. The hot item on the menu will be served for lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be included.

Stewartsville will have staff available to distribute chrome books and classwork Tuesday, January 26th at 8:00am until 12:00pm and Wednesday, January 27th at 3:00pm until 6:00pm. Teachers will be reaching out to you with their Remind app or by phone.”

