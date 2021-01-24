Virginia eclipses 5 Million COVID tests, percent positivity now at 12.7

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 472,447 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, January 24, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,792 from the 468,655 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 4,904 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 393,613 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, which is a lower number than reported on Thursday and Friday. It’s unclear why VDH’s data have changed. VDH has not yet released Sunday’s data.

5,007,050 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 12.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 12.8% reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 6,078 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s 6,002, but down one from the 6,079 reported on Saturday. VDH has not explained the discrepancy.

2,850 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Saturday’s count of 2,927.

37,076 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

