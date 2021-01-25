Advertisement

Blacksburg Police look into two additional burglaries, working to see if incidents are connected

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400, who says you can also remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or emailing CIU@blacksburg.gov.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities were made aware of two additional burglaries of residences from numerous leads since Saturday’s report of incidents along both E. Roanoke St. and Sunridge Dr.

Blacksburg Police say they are currently working to determine if the four cases are connected. Uniformed officers were added to apartment complexes and neighborhoods in town.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400, who says you can also remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or emailing CIU@blacksburg.gov.

“Blacksburg Police would like to remind everyone to lock their doors and windows of their residences while they are away; and to also secure their vehicles while not in use. If you observe any suspicious activity at any time please report it to the Police by dialing 911 or calling the New River Valley Communications Center at (540) 382-4343.”

