Campbell County deputies searching for missing teen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was last seen Monday around 2 a.m.

She’s described as a white female, 5′2, 115 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a birthmark on the right side of her forehead. Deputies say she may be with Derek Thomas Ferguson, 21. Ferguson is described as a white male, 6′1, 170 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen leaving his family home early Monday morning driving a gray/black Honda Civic.

Deputies believe Hubbard and Ferguson may be headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hubbard, they say, left with a bag of clothing. Where she left from and at what time is unclear.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact them at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

