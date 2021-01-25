Advertisement

Campbell County deputies searching for missing teen

Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was...
Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was last seen Monday around 2 p.m.(WDBJ7)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was last seen Monday around 2 a.m.

She’s described as a white female, 5′2, 115 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a birthmark on the right side of her forehead. Deputies say she may be with Derek Thomas Ferguson, 21. Ferguson is described as a white male, 6′1, 170 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen leaving his family home early Monday morning driving a gray/black Honda Civic.

Deputies believe Hubbard and Ferguson may be headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hubbard, they say, left with a bag of clothing. Where she left from and at what time is unclear.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact them at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots
One injured after two overnight shootings in Radford
Our own WDBJ7 employee, Robin Reed, receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
Berglund Center hosts mass vaccination clinic
One dead in Campbell County crash
Soaking rain expected on Monday.
Cold, soggy weather Monday will kick off busy week

Latest News

Blacksburg Police look into two additional burglaries, working to see if incidents are connected
Two people have been indicted by a Grand Jury for the death of a 2-year-old last summer.
Two people indicted in connection with toddler’s death last summer
Clifton Forge State Police office gets new phone number
Courtesy WDBJ7
One dead after shooting Monday in Martinsville