’Chase the Chill’ makes its way to the New River Valley

The organizer says she wouldn’t have been able to do this without the help from the community(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is helping folks stay warm this winter by bringing ‘Chase the Chill’ to the New River Valley

Barbara VanDyke has been knitting, collecting, and hanging free winter items on a fence for anyone who needs it.

For the last year, VanDyke asked people who are crafty to help her make the hats, gloves, scarves and more.

She even went to the Radford town council to ask for approval to hang the items.

Now, she has over one hundred items.

She says if you want to help, you can drop off hand made donations at Sew Biz or the New river Valley Rent All in Radford.

" So it is thanks to the people that are making so many of the items that I have so many of the items to put out for people and that’s what means an awful lot to me – the people who have come through that way to support it,” said VanDyke.

The tags on the items say, ‘I am not lost, if you are cold take me to stay warm.’

