Clifton Forge State Police office gets new phone number

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Forge’s Virginia State Police Area 38 Office recently upgraded its phone system, establishing a new phone number for the facility.

The public can reach the Area 38 Office at 540-716-9010 for non-emergency calls.

The fax number is not being adjusted from 540-862-7434.

The Area 38 Office is within the Virginia State Police’s Salem Division and covers Clifton Forge and the counties of Alleghany, Bath and Highland.

Emergencies are to be reported by dialing #77 on a cell phone or by contacting the Salem Division at 540-380-5700.

