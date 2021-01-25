Cold, soggy weather today will kick off busy week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold, cloudy, and soggy Monday into early Tuesday morning

We quiet down Tuesday afternoon with highs well into the 50s

Watching late Wednesday into Thursday for a potential winter storm

ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEK

MONDAY: A storm moving out of the deep south toward the northeast will cross the area Monday into Monday night. Models continue to paint a soggy picture with primarily a cold rain for our area during this period. However, there’s a chance for a wintry mix later Monday in valleys north of I-64 and along the ridge tops. Freezing rain potential will be there in these areas, though roads should hold up. Highs will warm into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wintry mix may mix in for higher elevations to the north. (WDBJ7 Weather)

RAINFALL: Widespread rainfall of 1″ of rain is likely with isolated locations along and north of I-64 could see higher amounts. These numbers could adjust a bit depending on the speed of the warm front as it moves through.

We could see anywhere from 0.5 to 1.5" by the time it's all said and done. (WDBJ)

POSSIBLE ICING: We could see some of the rain transition over to a light freezing rain in the colder valleys north of I-64. The light icing could accumulation from a glaze of ice up to a tenth of an inch in spots. It should mainly stay on elevated surfaces.

We could see a period of freezing rain in the northern part of our region. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Behind the warm front mild conditions are expected, especially on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday look to reach the 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds quickly enter Wednesday with highs likely in the 50s across the region. Depending on the timing, we could have another storm entering the region by late Wednesday night.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-THURSDAY: A low pressure system will move out of the west and develop just to our south Wednesday night into Thursday. Models still are struggling to pin the timing of this storm’s development. An earlier development would favor more snow for our area.

For now, it appears the more likely scenario would be a transition from rain to snow for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Wednesday night then spreading east into sunrise Thursday morning. Significant snow seems most likely for the mountains to the west and into the NRV. Elsewhere, there remains uncertainty for now. Stay tuned for more updates on this!

Snow is possible on Thursday. (Grey)

