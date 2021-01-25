Committee to offer recommendation on Botetourt County Confederate monument

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County leaders will be discussing what they plan to do with a Confederate monument at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

The monument in question stands right in front of the courthouse in Fincastle.

Over the last several months, a Monuments and Memorials Committee has discussed plans for the monument and will be making its recommendation at Tuesday’s meeting.

The committee is recommending the board moves the monument to a less prominent place in the courthouse square.

“We want to relocate it in such a way that it would be dignified and show reverence for history but also empathy for citizens who may be uncomfortable with the monument,” Committee Chairmans and Board Member Steve Clinton said.

The Board of Supervisors will be able to review the recommendation and either take action or evaluate their options further.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.