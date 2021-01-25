Docs for Morgan goes virtual this year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 9th Annual Docs for Morgan basketball fundraiser is going virtual this year.

Every year, Carilion residents play Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students in a game of basketball to honor Morgan Harrington, a 20-year-old Virginia Tech student who was found murdered in January of 2010.

This year, the basketball game will be played on an NBA PlayStation set with students and residents at the controls. The virtual game will also raise scholarship funds for a worthy medical student.

“We just want to bring together Carilion, the medical school, and the community to really show that the goodness of people really overcomes the evil of tragedy,” Tracey Criss, a Carilion Clinic Psychiatrist and an Associate Dean for VTCSOM, said. She helps to organize Docs for Morgan every year.

“Really is meaningful to us that our daughter’s death in 2009 is not really forgotten and out of that tragedy, we have worked hard to find something good,” Dan Harrington, Morgan’s father, said.

The game is this Thursday night, January 28th, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register here to watch the game.

