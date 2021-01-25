Advertisement

Docs for Morgan goes virtual this year

The virtual basketball game will look like this demonstration.
The virtual basketball game will look like this demonstration.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 9th Annual Docs for Morgan basketball fundraiser is going virtual this year.

Every year, Carilion residents play Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students in a game of basketball to honor Morgan Harrington, a 20-year-old Virginia Tech student who was found murdered in January of 2010.

This year, the basketball game will be played on an NBA PlayStation set with students and residents at the controls. The virtual game will also raise scholarship funds for a worthy medical student.

“We just want to bring together Carilion, the medical school, and the community to really show that the goodness of people really overcomes the evil of tragedy,” Tracey Criss, a Carilion Clinic Psychiatrist and an Associate Dean for VTCSOM, said. She helps to organize Docs for Morgan every year.

“Really is meaningful to us that our daughter’s death in 2009 is not really forgotten and out of that tragedy, we have worked hard to find something good,” Dan Harrington, Morgan’s father, said.

The game is this Thursday night, January 28th, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register here to watch the game.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots
One injured after two overnight shootings in Radford
Our own WDBJ7 employee, Robin Reed, receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
Berglund Center hosts mass vaccination clinic
One dead in Campbell County crash
Soaking rain expected on Monday.
Cold, soggy weather Monday will kick off busy week

Latest News

Sunday's shooting marked a second Lynchburg homicide within a week.
Lynchburg police chief calls for community help to end violence
Confederate monument in Fincastle, in Botetourt County
Committee to offer recommendation on Botetourt County Confederate monument
Old Bedford Middle School
Developers break ground on old Bedford Middle School project
Blacksburg Police look into two additional burglaries, working to see if incidents are connected