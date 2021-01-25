Grown Here at Home: Local farmer helping to build sustainable community through growing food

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When Cam Terry came to Roanoke in 2017, he came with a career change in mind to become a farmer. He’s self-taught.

“Most of what I’ve learned in how to produce vegetables has been in a handful of really great books, YouTube, Google,” Cam said.

He’s using everything he’s learned to teach others how to grow their own food at home through Carilion’s Morningside Urban Farm project.

“As a later-in-life gardener, I was 25 before I planted my first garden, and having come to it later, I can still remember the things that were fascinating to me the first time I learned them,” Cam explained.

Cam believes having sustainable local food sources is important.

“I think that we are coming to the conclusion as a society that it’s a profoundly bad idea to outsource the supply of your food to a community that is thousands of miles away from you,” he said.

Empowering people to grow their own food is one of Cam’s greatest rewards.

“I want people to believe that growing food to feed your community is a way that you can make a living and that you can give something back in your immediate community, and that farming food is not poor people’s work, it’s noble work that needs to be done, and the closer it’s done to the people who are eating that food, the better off we’re all gonna be,” Cam said.

