Lynchburg man charged with hit-and-run after fatal Campbell Co. crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a Campbell County crash that killed one person and injured multiple others.

The crash happened on Route 29 just before 9 p.m. January 23, a mile south of Route 699.

A Toyota Camry was traveling in the left southbound lane when it was sideswiped by a Kia Sorento in the right lane. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the left side of the highway, hit a ditch and overturn several times before coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

VSP said the Kia stopped momentarily before continuing south. Troopers located the car several hours later.

The driver of the Toyota, 23-year-old Lorenzo M. Pryor, of Richmond, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

Three passengers in the Toyota were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A 29-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, but a 24-year-old and a 22-year-old woman were.

The driver of the Kia, 22-year-old Brandon M. Payne, of Lynchburg, was wearing a seatbelt and not injured. He was charged with hit-and-run.

