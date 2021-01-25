Advertisement

Lynchburg police chief calls for community help to end violence

Sunday's shooting marked a second Lynchburg homicide within a week.
Sunday's shooting marked a second Lynchburg homicide within a week.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Only four days ago, Lynchburg Police responded to 12th and Pierce Streets for a shooting that ended up killing 28-year-old Samantha Robinson.

The crime shocked the community, sparking a candlelight vigil calling for an end to violence.

Hours after that vigil Sunday, residents along Madison Street saw a scene starkly different to the vigil.

66-year-old Frank Thomas Smith, Jr. was shot multiple times and later died.

“We’re concerned about that. We want the community to be concerned about that. They should be upset about it like we are and I want to hold these perpetrators accountable, but I also want to hold our community accountable,” said Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg police chief.

Zuidema says the department is putting all their resources toward investigating these crimes.

However, he says folks have to cooperate with LPD in order to help solve the incidents.

“And there are situations involved in these last four homicides over the last couple months where we know factually there are witnesses to these homicides that will not cooperate. And that is very, very frustrating,” said Zuidema.

Residents along Madison Street that knew Smith say he was a good man.

Family say they were already mourning the loss of another loved one when Sunday’s crime happened.

“No one should have to lose a family member to something like this, so we’re gonna make sure we continue to partner with everybody and put as many resources towards this as we can,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema says they’re going to continue to work with community leaders and other law enforcement moving forward.

Anyone with information on either of the crimes is asked to call LPD.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots
One injured after two overnight shootings in Radford
Our own WDBJ7 employee, Robin Reed, receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
Berglund Center hosts mass vaccination clinic
One dead in Campbell County crash
Soaking rain expected on Monday.
Cold, soggy weather Monday will kick off busy week

Latest News

A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
Central Shanadoah Health District continues vaccinations
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Senate committee votes to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences
Benjamin Jacobsen and Carrie Jacobsen, who have been indicted in Alleghany County, Va., for the...
Parents of child killed at Lake Moomaw in June indicted
An Alleghany County sheriff's deputy.
Bill aims to increase sheriff deputy pay
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Roanoke PD ask for public’s help locating missing minor