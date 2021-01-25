Lynchburg police chief calls for community help to end violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Only four days ago, Lynchburg Police responded to 12th and Pierce Streets for a shooting that ended up killing 28-year-old Samantha Robinson.

The crime shocked the community, sparking a candlelight vigil calling for an end to violence.

Hours after that vigil Sunday, residents along Madison Street saw a scene starkly different to the vigil.

66-year-old Frank Thomas Smith, Jr. was shot multiple times and later died.

“We’re concerned about that. We want the community to be concerned about that. They should be upset about it like we are and I want to hold these perpetrators accountable, but I also want to hold our community accountable,” said Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg police chief.

Zuidema says the department is putting all their resources toward investigating these crimes.

However, he says folks have to cooperate with LPD in order to help solve the incidents.

“And there are situations involved in these last four homicides over the last couple months where we know factually there are witnesses to these homicides that will not cooperate. And that is very, very frustrating,” said Zuidema.

Residents along Madison Street that knew Smith say he was a good man.

Family say they were already mourning the loss of another loved one when Sunday’s crime happened.

“No one should have to lose a family member to something like this, so we’re gonna make sure we continue to partner with everybody and put as many resources towards this as we can,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema says they’re going to continue to work with community leaders and other law enforcement moving forward.

Anyone with information on either of the crimes is asked to call LPD.

