Advertisement

More than 6,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 478,619 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, January 25, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 6,172 from the 472,447 reported Sunday, a bigger increase than the 3,792 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 522,853 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from Sunday’s 474,979.

5,056,432 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 12.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 12.7% reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 6,081 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Sunday’s 6,078.

2,892 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s count of 2,850.

37,191 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots
One injured after two overnight shootings in Radford
Our own WDBJ7 employee, Robin Reed, receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
Berglund Center hosts mass vaccination clinic
One dead in Campbell County crash
Soaking rain expected on Monday.
Cold, soggy weather Monday will kick off busy week

Latest News

Pre-registration begins for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations in West Piedmont Health District
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa