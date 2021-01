LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police started investigating a shooting Sunday night.

Officer responded to the 700 block of Madison Street around 10 p.m.

One person was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

We are on scene in the 700-block of Madison Street for a shooting. One victim has been taken to LGH with serious injuries. Additional information will be released here or via a press release. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) January 25, 2021

The victim’s name has not been released.

