Advertisement

Pre-registration begins for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations in West Piedmont Health District

(WABI)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE , Va. (WDBJ) - Those in the West Piedmont Health District who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1B can now pre-register.

Beginning Monday, January 25, you can sign up electronically using links found on the WPHD page and Facebook page.

Paper copies are available at Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart health departments, as well as at libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville.

The WPHD said electronic pre-registrations are preferred.

You can find more information on the different vaccination phases at the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Those who pre-register will be contacted for an appointment as vaccines become available. The WPHD said it or one of its partners will hold one or more mass vaccination events. More information about those events will be communicated through social media and the health district’s website.

You can also click here to pre-register for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots
One injured after two overnight shootings in Radford
Our own WDBJ7 employee, Robin Reed, receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
Berglund Center hosts mass vaccination clinic
One dead in Campbell County crash
Soaking rain expected on Monday.
Cold, soggy weather Monday will kick off busy week

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts
Generic Coronavirus
More than 6,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa