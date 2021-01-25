Pre-registration begins for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations in West Piedmont Health District

MARTINSVILLE , Va. (WDBJ) - Those in the West Piedmont Health District who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1B can now pre-register.

Beginning Monday, January 25, you can sign up electronically using links found on the WPHD page and Facebook page.

Paper copies are available at Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart health departments, as well as at libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville.

The WPHD said electronic pre-registrations are preferred.

You can find more information on the different vaccination phases at the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Those who pre-register will be contacted for an appointment as vaccines become available. The WPHD said it or one of its partners will hold one or more mass vaccination events. More information about those events will be communicated through social media and the health district’s website.

You can also click here to pre-register for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.