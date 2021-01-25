Advertisement

Roanoke’s EnVision Center moves to RRHA main office

The Envision Center is now at the RRHA's main office.
The Envision Center is now at the RRHA's main office.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke hub for community resources has just moved locations. The EnVision Center moved from the Villages at Lincoln to the former Jobs Plus Center at the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s main office.

This location will be a one-stop shop for resources like home ownership and career help. This new spot is temporary, since the center will eventually be moving across the street from the RRHA to the former Melrose Library building,

“One of the best benefits is that we’re at a central location. We can draw from a lot of folks that are over here, and it’s easy access,” Gregory Goodman, EnVision Center Manager, said.

RRHA is beginning renovations this year on old library building to create more space for the EnVision Center along with a technology lab and study areas.

