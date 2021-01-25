Advertisement

State Police investigating after surveying drone shot down in October

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-352-7128
Courtesy Virginia State Police(VSP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A drone launched to survey and identify any current or future hazards to aircraft approaching and/or departing Lynchburg Regional Airport in October 2020 was shot down minutes after its launch. State Police are asking for the public’s help as they work to gather information regarding the incident.

On October 6, 2020, contractors working for the Virginia Department of Aviation had launched the drone south of the Lynchburg Regional Airport before communication with the device was lost after hearing gunshots shortly after its ascension. The operators re-established communication with the drone and programmed it to return to the airport.

Significant damage consistent with it being hit by gunfire was evident. Flight data downloaded from the device showed it was near the 1200 block of Lynbrook Road in Rustburg when it was shot.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact State Police at 434-352-7128 or by questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

