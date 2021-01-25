Student athlete suspended from Virginia Tech men’s basketball

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Athletics department released a statement Monday confirming the suspension of one of its players.

The statement said Tyrece Radford has been suspended indefinitely from all men’s basketball activities, effective immediately “for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes.”

The department said no further comment will be made until the matter is resolved.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.