Suspect arrested after hitting two police vehicles during Sunday multi-county pursuit

(WDBJ) - Both a state trooper’s vehicle and a Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle were struck Sunday after a suspect was leading them on a pursuit through multiple counties.

According to State Police, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit Sunday that continued north along Route 29 into Campbell County shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The suspect’s 2010 Nissan Altima hit a Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle and a state troopers vehicle before eventually losing control in the northbound lanes, spinning around and running off into the median near Calohan Road.

A passenger was also in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the pursuit. No injuries were reported.

Wilson was arrested without conflict on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.