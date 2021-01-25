Advertisement

Suspect arrested after hitting two police vehicles during Sunday multi-county pursuit

The suspect led a pursuit that continued along Rt. 29 into Campbell County shortly before 1:30 p.m.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Both a state trooper’s vehicle and a Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle were struck Sunday after a suspect was leading them on a pursuit through multiple counties.

According to State Police, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit Sunday that continued north along Route 29 into Campbell County shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The suspect’s 2010 Nissan Altima hit a Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle and a state troopers vehicle before eventually losing control in the northbound lanes, spinning around and running off into the median near Calohan Road.

A passenger was also in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the pursuit. No injuries were reported.

Wilson was arrested without conflict on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

