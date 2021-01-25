Two people indicted in connection with toddler’s death last summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were indicted by an Alleghany County Grand Jury Monday in connection with death of a child in June of 2020.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Jacobsen and Carrie Jacobsen have been charged with:

18.2-33 Murder: Homicide

40.1-103 Cruelty/Injure Child: Labor

18.2-371.1 Abuse Child, Serious Injury

18.2-36 Manslaughter: Involuntary

Their charges stem from the death of a 2-year-old child on June 19, 2020 at a campground at Lake Moomaw in Alleghany County. Deputies say the child died from a gunshot wound. No other details about the incident have been released.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say Benjamin and Carrie Jacobsen are in the Alleghany County Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.