Vigil honors victims, addresses gun violence

Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil(One Community One Voice)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A moment of reflection and a call to action, that was the message behind Sunday’s candlelight vigil in Lynchburg.

There was song and prayer at the drive up event that honored 28-year-old Samantha Robinson and addressed gun violence in the community.

One Community One Voice organized the event after Robinson was shot and killed in her car Thursday by a stray bullet.

Organizers say the event was meant to remember Robinson and other victims, but also serve as a call to action addressing gun violence and encouraging the community to help police with their investigations.

Several community members spoke at the event including Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, Sandusky Middle School Principal Matthew Mason, Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison, and Fire Chief Gregory Wormser.

Right now three people are still wanted in connection to Robinson’s death.

