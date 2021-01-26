Advertisement

Adjustments headed to Lynchburg City schools to aid second semester learning

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools kicked off their second semester last week.

With more students in the classroom now, they’re adjusting operations to keep kids learning.

“It’s just making sure that we’re on top of those students - all of our students - and offering them the best instruction that we can,” said Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent.

Pugh says the schools are doing a couple new things to achieve that.

First, they’re looking to offer after-hours tutoring in the coming weeks.

They say that will be needed for those who have fallen behind.

“We talk a lot about students that are failing, and students that have D’s and F’s, and we also need to make sure that we are supporting our students that were A students and now are getting B’s or C’s, or those students that were C students and now are getting D’s and F’s,” said Pugh.

Pugh says schools are also working on video conferencing in the classrooms.

LCS has tested that and says it will help connect hybrid students on remote days.

“This solution will allow them to join the teacher as he or she is teaching their hybrid class on their remote days,” said Pugh.

Transportation is also adjusting this semester. Bus routes have changed with more students back.

“So far it seems like any of those delays have been worked out and our buses are running on schedule,” said Pugh.

In February they plan to begin meal deliveries for those who can’t make it to school.

