Body found near Niagara Dam in Roanoke Co.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating after a body was found near Niagara Dam Tuesday morning.
The body was discovered in the water near the dam, southeast of Vinton, around 10:30 a.m. Roanoke Fire-EMS’s Swift Water Team is assisting the police department and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue with the recovery operation.
The department said the body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification.
This is an ongoing investigation.
