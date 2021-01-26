Body found near Niagara Dam in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating after a body was found near Niagara Dam Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered in the water near the dam, southeast of Vinton, around 10:30 a.m. Roanoke Fire-EMS’s Swift Water Team is assisting the police department and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue with the recovery operation.

Crews are working to recover a body found near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County January 26. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

The department said the body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation.

