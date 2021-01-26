Botetourt Co. among localities receiving grants for expanded broadband access

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over $29.6 million in grants being given to support five projects to improve broadband access around the Commonwealth were announced Tuesday by the Office of the Governor. Botetourt County joins 10 other localities as beneficiaries of these funds awarded through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI).

The grants are set to connect over 11,700 households, businesses, and anchor institutions to broadband service.

More than $34 million in private and local investments will be leveraged as a result.

Potential candidates were selected through a process of evaluating each project for demonstrated deficiency and benefit to the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project.

The following projects were named as recipients during this first round of 2021 VATI grants:

“Botetourt County and Lumos

$1,364,337

Botetourt County, through a partnership with internet service provider Lumos, will extend its broadband network in the county. The project will bring broadband access to 548 serviceable units, including 30 businesses, through the construction of 59 miles of fiber-optic cable.

Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission and Point Broadband

$16,285,217

Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission will construct 1,312 miles of fiber through a partnership with Point Broadband. The project includes the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell and will provide access to 8,335 serviceable units, including 82 businesses.

LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and Scott County Telephone Cooperative

$1,230,563

LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, in partnership with Scott County Telephone Cooperative, will construct 73 miles of fiber at gigabit speeds in Lee County, and provide access to 679 total serviceable units.

Mecklenburg County and EMPOWER Broadband

$449,381

Mecklenburg County will construct over 22 miles of fiber in partnership with EMPOWER Broadband. The project will connect 414 serviceable units to broadband at gigabit speeds, including 12 businesses.

Northern Neck Planning District Commission and All Points Broadband

$10,288,069.82

Northern Neck Planning District Commission, in partnership with All Points Broadband, will construct a regional network that will provide gigabit-capable, fiber-to-the-home broadband to unserved locations in the counties of King George, Northumberland, Richmond, and Westmoreland. The project will provide access to 1,767 total serviceable units, including 31 businesses.”

