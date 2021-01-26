Campbell County road extension in final phases

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Campbell County road extension is nearing its completion.

Work on extending Simons Run got started over a year ago. The project will connect Wards Ferry Road to Airport Road.

Campbell County administration says there are some final touches to make.

They say some lighting and drainage work will have to be done before the road opens.

“Once all that’s done, you got a lot of paperwork, final inspections and actually some resolutions to bring it into the same system,” said Clif Tweedy, deputy county administrator.

They say everything should be done within a couple months.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.