Advertisement

Campbell County road extension in final phases

The Simons Run extension will be open to the public within months.
The Simons Run extension will be open to the public within months.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Campbell County road extension is nearing its completion.

Work on extending Simons Run got started over a year ago. The project will connect Wards Ferry Road to Airport Road.

Campbell County administration says there are some final touches to make.

They say some lighting and drainage work will have to be done before the road opens.

“Once all that’s done, you got a lot of paperwork, final inspections and actually some resolutions to bring it into the same system,” said Clif Tweedy, deputy county administrator.

They say everything should be done within a couple months.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Thomas is facing a first degree murder charge following a shooting in Martinsville...
Axton man turns himself in following fatal Martinsville shooting
(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots

Latest News

Crash image
Peters Creek Rd. NW back open after crash
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS Facebook page
Brush fire closes right lane of US-220 in Botetourt County
Crash along US-220S closes lanes Friday in Botetourt County
Portions of Jae Valley Road/116 are closed due to an overturned tanker.
Cleared: Overturned tanker closes portion of Route 116/Jae Valley Road