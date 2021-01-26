Central Shanadoah Health District continues vaccinations

STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vaccinations continue to be distributed in the Central Shenadoah Health District.

VDH Officials say they gave a little over two-thousand vaccinations in categories 1a and 1b this week, not counting those distributed by their partners at Carilion and Augusta Health. They say they are getting vaccines distributed as quickly as they receive them from the state.

“So we have an infrastructure in place,” Laura Lee Wight, PIO of the Central Shenandoah Health District said. “We just need more vaccine in order to vaccinate more folks in our area, and unfortunately due to the limited availability at the federal and then subsequently at the state level, we’re going to see some limited vaccine availability over the next four to six weeks.”

They recommend those wanting to know if they are eligible for a vaccination or where to go to get one should check each health district’s web site.

The Central Shenandoah Health District site is at: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-information/

