Advertisement

Crews close part of Smith Mountain Lake Parkway due to hazmat cleanup

The road was closed around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and crews anticipate it will remain closed until...
The road was closed around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and crews anticipate it will remain closed until Wednesday morning(David Elliot, Assistant Chief with the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews in Huddleston closed a portion of the Smith Mountain Lake Parkway Monday as they worked to clear a hazmat situation.

According to David Elliot, Assistant Chief with Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, the parkway was closed from the intersection at Crab Orchard Road up to the intersection with Route 43, which is about a 2.6 mile stretch of road.

Elliot said a propane truck overturned and fell into a ditch. The State Department of Emergency Services has requested a regional response from the Roanoke and Salem hazmat teams.

The road was closed around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and crews anticipate it will remain closed until Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
Taylor Thomas is facing a first degree murder charge following a shooting in Martinsville...
Axton man turns himself in following fatal Martinsville shooting
A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was...
Missing Campbell County teen found safe

Latest News

FILE - In this May 17, 2013 file photo, candidate for Lt. Governor of Virginia, Pete Snyder,...
Republican Snyder joins crowded Virginia governor contest
Catawba Valley Drive Crash
Catawba Valley Drive Crash
Crews are working to recover a body found near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County January 26.
Body found near Niagara Dam in Roanoke Co.
Tuesday Midday Forecast