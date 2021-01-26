Crews close part of Smith Mountain Lake Parkway due to hazmat cleanup

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews in Huddleston closed a portion of the Smith Mountain Lake Parkway Monday as they worked to clear a hazmat situation.

According to David Elliot, Assistant Chief with Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, the parkway was closed from the intersection at Crab Orchard Road up to the intersection with Route 43, which is about a 2.6 mile stretch of road.

Elliot said a propane truck overturned and fell into a ditch. The State Department of Emergency Services has requested a regional response from the Roanoke and Salem hazmat teams.

The road was closed around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and crews anticipate it will remain closed until Wednesday morning.

