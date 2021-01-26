Advertisement

Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested

By WESH and WGAL Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WGAL) - An alert Walt Disney World ticket booker got help for a woman who called pretending to buy theme park tickets but was really trying to notify someone of a domestic violence situation.

A Disney employee called 911 on Jan. 9 after realizing a woman who had called needed help, according to a report from the Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania.

The employee said she sensed something was wrong because she heard the woman yelling “get off me” and “get away from me” at someone else while they were on the call.

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault after his girlfriend told police he choked her.(Source: Northern York County Regional Police/WESH/WGAL/CNN)

The employee than started asking the woman yes or no questions. She asked if the woman was actually calling to book a trip, and the response was no. Then, she asked if law enforcement should go to the house, and the response was yes. When asked if someone was hurting her, the response was yes again.

Police arrived at the home and found the woman and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Wayne Shiflett, arguing. The woman told police Shiflett had choked her and she was in fear for her life.

Shiflett was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Copyright 2021 WESH, WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat
(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
Courtesy WDBJ7
Man dies, suspect wanted after shooting Monday in Martinsville
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Roanoke PD ask for public’s help locating missing minor
Generic Coronavirus
More than 6,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday

Latest News

The ticket booker said she sensed something was wrong because she heard a woman yelling “get...
Man arrested after Disney ticket booker calls 911 about domestic violence situation
The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted Monday night to allow county farmland to be...
Pulaski County Board of Supervisors approves special use permit for solar power plant
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one
At Monday’s meeting, the city council talked about COVID-19 in the community and throughout the...
Radford City Council provides COVID-19 update at Jan. 25 meeting